Top Stories: Oakland Warehouse Fire; China On Trump's Taiwan Call

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Oakland Warehouse Manager Tells 'Today' Show: 'I Am Incredibly Sorry.'

-- How China Is Reacting To Trump's Taiwan Call.

And here are more early headlines:

Threat Against Los Angeles Transit System Prompts Security. ( Los Angeles Times)

Trump To Visit North Carolina On "Thank You" Tour. ( AP)

South Korean Military Says It Has Been Hacked. ( BBC)

Government Funding Runs Out Friday; Congress Has Spending Bill. ( The Hill)

In Hint To Trump, China, Iran Urge Nations To Keep Nuclear Agreement. ( VOA)

U-S Will Return Some Okinawa Land To Japan. ( Reuters)

Rhode Island Art School Helps Design Suit For Use On Mars. ( WLNE)

No Charges For Wisconsin Officer Who Shot Black Man. ( Journal-Sentinel)

Transformer Fire In Philadelphia Blamed For Foam On Streets. ( WCAU)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.