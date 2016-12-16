Top Stories: Aleppo Evacuation Stopped; Latest Trump Nominee
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Evacuation Of East Aleppo Brought To A Halt After One Day.
-- Trump's Pick for Ambassador To Israel: 'End The 2-State Narrative'.
-- Tickled Pink: Scientists Have Determined What A Happy Rat Looks Like.
And here are more early headlines:
Report Alleges U.N. Officials Gave South Sudan Rebels Arms In 2013. ( Washington Post)
Winter Storm Advisories From The West To New England. ()
Heavy Rain Drenches California, Hitting Northern Part Of State. ( KTLA)
Accused Gunman In D.C. Pizza Shop Is Indicted. ( Washington Post)
Some Areas Of Corpus Christi Can Resume Water Use. ( City of Corpus Christi)
Lawyers For Impeached South Korean President Fight Back. ( Reuters)
Venezuela Bans Large Currency Bill. ( Guardian)
