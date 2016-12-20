© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Some Millennials Are Saying 'No Thanks' To Family Heirlooms

Published December 20, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
These porcelain figurines, commonly called Hummels, were popular collectibles in the 1970s. (Christina Estes/KJZZ)
These porcelain figurines, commonly called Hummels, were popular collectibles in the 1970s. (Christina Estes/KJZZ)

As families gather for the holidays, some parents want their adult children to leave with more than new memories. They’re hoping to pass down antique furniture, collectibles and family heirlooms they feel have sentimental or financial value.

But as Christina Estes ( @reporterestes) reports from Here & Now contributor KJZZ, many baby boomers are discovering their treasures aren’t valued as much as they expected.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.