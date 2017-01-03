Top Stories: House GOP Acts On Ethics Office; Turkish Shooting Latest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Turkish Authorities Have Reportedly Identified Nightclub Shooting Suspect.

-- House GOP Votes To Strip Independence From Congressional Ethics Office.

And here are more early headlines:

Five Deaths In South From Severe Weather. ( Weather.com)

No Travel In Much Of North Dakota Because Of Snow Storm. ( NDDOT)

Trump Criticizes North Korea, China On Twitter. ( Wall Street Journal)

Dozens Dead In Brazil Prison Riot; Police Seek Fugitives. ( BBC)

Syrian Rebels Freeze Truce; Claim Syria, Russia Violating Terms. ( UPI)

U.N. Says More Than 6,800 Civilians Killed In Iraq In 2016. ( VOA)

Former Hong Kong Leader In Corruption Trial. ( BBC )

U.S. Customs Computer Glitch Delays Many Flights. ( Reuters)

China Dispatches First Freight Train To Britain. ( Telegraph)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.