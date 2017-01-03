Top Stories: House GOP Acts On Ethics Office; Turkish Shooting Latest
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Turkish Authorities Have Reportedly Identified Nightclub Shooting Suspect.
-- House GOP Votes To Strip Independence From Congressional Ethics Office.
And here are more early headlines:
Five Deaths In South From Severe Weather. ( Weather.com)
No Travel In Much Of North Dakota Because Of Snow Storm. ( NDDOT)
Trump Criticizes North Korea, China On Twitter. ( Wall Street Journal)
Dozens Dead In Brazil Prison Riot; Police Seek Fugitives. ( BBC)
Syrian Rebels Freeze Truce; Claim Syria, Russia Violating Terms. ( UPI)
U.N. Says More Than 6,800 Civilians Killed In Iraq In 2016. ( VOA)
Former Hong Kong Leader In Corruption Trial. ( BBC )
U.S. Customs Computer Glitch Delays Many Flights. ( Reuters)
China Dispatches First Freight Train To Britain. ( Telegraph)
