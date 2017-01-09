© 2020 WFAE
Golden Globe Awards Turn Political

Published January 9, 2017 at 12:00 PM EST
Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award as presenter Viola Davis, right, looks on, at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/ AP)
Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award as presenter Viola Davis, right, looks on, at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/ AP)

Last night, Hollywood gathered to celebrate the 74th Golden Globe Awards. "La La Land" broke the record with seven Golden Globes. Viola Davis, Donald Glover and Casey Affleck were some of the winners. Hollywood went political, too. With Meryl Streep speaking about the importance of art and artists in the age of Donald Trump. Daniel Fienberg, television critic for The Hollywood Reporter, was watching.

"They are given by a small cadre of foreign journalists who are notoriously able to be wooed by certain persuasive tactics," Fienberg said. "The HFPA has made it clear that they don't accept gifts of a value more than $95."

And while the often bizarre Golden Globe picks can make it a difficult precursor for the rest of the awards season, this year's picks might change that.

"As people look towards the Oscars, 'La La Land' won the most, and that means it's obviously the frontrunner," Fienberg said. "But is 'Moonlight' the second frontrunner and is 'Manchester-by-the-Sea' with Casey Affleck's win up there?"

See The Complete List Of 2017 Golden Globe Winners Here

