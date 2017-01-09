Golden Globe Awards Turn Political

Last night, Hollywood gathered to celebrate the 74th Golden Globe Awards. "La La Land" broke the record with seven Golden Globes. Viola Davis, Donald Glover and Casey Affleck were some of the winners. Hollywood went political, too. With Meryl Streep speaking about the importance of art and artists in the age of Donald Trump. Daniel Fienberg, television critic for The Hollywood Reporter, was watching.

"They are given by a small cadre of foreign journalists who are notoriously able to be wooed by certain persuasive tactics," Fienberg said. "The HFPA has made it clear that they don't accept gifts of a value more than $95."

And while the often bizarre Golden Globe picks can make it a difficult precursor for the rest of the awards season, this year's picks might change that.

"As people look towards the Oscars, 'La La Land' won the most, and that means it's obviously the frontrunner," Fienberg said. "But is 'Moonlight' the second frontrunner and is 'Manchester-by-the-Sea' with Casey Affleck's win up there?"

