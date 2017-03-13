One National Security Professor Alarmed By 'The Death Of Expertise'

Professor of national security affairs and author Tom Nichols ( @RadioFreeTom) believes there is a growing divide between experts and the rest of the American citizenry.

In his book, “ The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters,” Nichols writes he’s alarmed by the anger that's been expressed by some Americans toward academia:

“I fear we are moving beyond a natural skepticism regarding expert claims to the death of the ideal of expertise itself: a Google-fueled, Wikipedia-based, blog-sodden collapse of any division between professionals and laypeople, teachers and students, knowers and wonderers — in other words, between those with achievement in an area and those with none.”

Nichols joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to talk about the book, and what distrust in expertise looks like today.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.