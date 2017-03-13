© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump Administration Budget, Expected This Week, Would Shrink Government

Published March 13, 2017 at 1:06 PM EDT
President Donald Trump hosts Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney (far left), Republican Congressional leaders and others during a working lunch in the Roosevelt Room at the White House March 1, 2017 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump hosts Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney (far left), Republican Congressional leaders and others during a working lunch in the Roosevelt Room at the White House March 1, 2017 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Trump is expected to announce his budget proposal this week, which could include historic cuts to the executive branch.

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro ( @DomenicoNPR) talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the upcoming week in politics, including a deadline from the House Intelligence Committee for the Department of Justice to hand over any evidence that the Obama administration wiretapped phones at Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.