Trump Administration Budget, Expected This Week, Would Shrink Government

President Trump is expected to announce his budget proposal this week, which could include historic cuts to the executive branch.

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro ( @DomenicoNPR) talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the upcoming week in politics, including a deadline from the House Intelligence Committee for the Department of Justice to hand over any evidence that the Obama administration wiretapped phones at Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.

