Visit Juárez? Once A Murder Capital, Border City Looks To Rebrand

The border city of Juárez, Mexico, is safe and open for business.

That’s the message of a new tourism campaign that is trying to rehabilitate the image of a city once known as the most violent in the world. But just as some are calling for more cooperation among cities along the U.S.-Mexico border, President Trump is moving ahead with his plan to build a wall and crack down on illegal immigration.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Laura Ibarra about her tourism campaign “Love Jrz.”

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.