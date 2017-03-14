© 2020 WFAE
Visit Juárez? Once A Murder Capital, Border City Looks To Rebrand

Published March 14, 2017 at 12:40 PM EDT
A man crosses the footbridge to Juarez, Mexico, from El Paso, Texas, on Feb. 20, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
The border city of Juárez, Mexico, is safe and open for business.

That’s the message of a new tourism campaign that is trying to rehabilitate the image of a city once known as the most violent in the world. But just as some are calling for more cooperation among cities along the U.S.-Mexico border, President Trump is moving ahead with his plan to build a wall and crack down on illegal immigration.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Laura Ibarra about her tourism campaign “Love Jrz.”

