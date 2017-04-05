Top Stories: LGBT Discrimination Ruling; Kansas City Voters Ease Marijuana Law

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- LGBT Employees Protected By Federal Civil Rights Act, Appeals Court Rules.

-- Kansas City Voters Approve $25 Fine In Easing Of Marijuana Law.

-- Krispy Kreme Owner To Buy Panera Bread In $7.5 Billion Deal.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Blames Syrian Rebels For Deadly Chemical Attack. ( NBC)

Sen. Merkley, (D-OR) Talks All Night To Oppose Gorsuch. ( Oregon Live)

Trump To Meet Jordan's King At White House Today. ( USA Today)

Ferguson Re-Elects Mayor Who Held Office During Brown Shooting. ( St. Louis Public Radio)

Damaging Storms Predicted From Midwest To Southeast. ()

Russia Considers Banning Jehovah's Witnesses. ( Time)

Bombing In Tikrit Kills Iraqi Civilians. ( BBC)

What Gift For The Pope? Even Prince Charles Is Unsure. ( Telegraph)

