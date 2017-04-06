Top Stories: Nunes Steps Down As House Intel Chair; U.S. Women's Soccer Deal
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes To Step Aside From Russia Probe.
-- In 'Important Step', U.S. Women's Soccer Team Reaches New Labor Deal.
-- Ethics Panel Sends Case Against Alabama Governor To Prosecutors.
And here are more early headlines:
Baltimore Police Consent Decree Hearing Will Proceed. ( Baltimore Sun)
Study Says 1 In 10 Deaths Globally Due To Smoking. ( Guardian)
Colombia To Investigate Deadly Mudslide. ( BBC)
Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi Denies Ethnic Cleaning Charges. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Hundreds Of Migrants Rescued Wednesday In Mediterranean. ( VOA)
Gambia Holds First Parliamentary Election Under New President. ( Al Jazeera)
Vegas Man Charged With Possessing Weapons Of Mass Destruction. ( Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Astronaut, Senator John Glenn To Be Buried In Arlington Cemetery. ( VOA)
