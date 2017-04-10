Top Stories: Toyota Invests In U.S. Plant; A Dramatic Masters Victory
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Toyota Plans $1.3 Billion Investment In Kentucky Plant.
-- Sergio García Bests Justin Rose To Win Masters, His First Major Championship.
And here are more early headlines:
Gorsuch To Be Sworn In Today As Supreme Court Justice. ( VOA)
Tillerson Criticizes Russia Ahead Of European Trip. ( New York Times)
Egyptian Leader Seeks Emergency After 2 Church Bombings. ( Al Jazeera)
U.S. Aircraft Carrier Group Sails Toward The Koreas. ( USA Today)
Alabama GOP Calls On Al. Gov. Bentley To Resign. ( Al.com)
Church Shooter Roof To Plead Guilty In S.C. Court Today. ( AP)
Thousands Attend Pro-Immigrant March In Dallas. ( Dallas Morning News)
Majority Of Great Barrier Reef Is Bleaching Dangerously. ( National Geographic
