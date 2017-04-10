Top Stories: Toyota Invests In U.S. Plant; A Dramatic Masters Victory

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Toyota Plans $1.3 Billion Investment In Kentucky Plant.

-- Sergio García Bests Justin Rose To Win Masters, His First Major Championship.

And here are more early headlines:

Gorsuch To Be Sworn In Today As Supreme Court Justice. ( VOA)

Tillerson Criticizes Russia Ahead Of European Trip. ( New York Times)

Egyptian Leader Seeks Emergency After 2 Church Bombings. ( Al Jazeera)

U.S. Aircraft Carrier Group Sails Toward The Koreas. ( USA Today)

Alabama GOP Calls On Al. Gov. Bentley To Resign. ( Al.com)

Church Shooter Roof To Plead Guilty In S.C. Court Today. ( AP)

Thousands Attend Pro-Immigrant March In Dallas. ( Dallas Morning News)

Majority Of Great Barrier Reef Is Bleaching Dangerously. ( National Geographic

