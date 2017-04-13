© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

United Airlines Passenger Dragged From Flight Likely To File Lawsuit

Published April 13, 2017 at 1:28 PM EDT
United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The passenger who was dragged off that United flight on Sunday, David Dao, has been discharged from a hospital and is expected to file a lawsuit over what happened to him. One of his lawyers Thomas Demetrio said that Dao suffered a serious concussion, a broken nose and lost two teeth from what took place on the plane.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest news from Curt Nickisch ( @CurtNickisch) of the Harvard Business Review.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.