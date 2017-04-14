© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fierce Debate At The U.N. On Syria: 'Look At Me When I'm Speaking'

Published April 14, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. Vladimir Safronkov (right) speaks with Syrian Ambassador to the U.N. Bashar Jaafari (left) before they attend a meeting to vote on a Draft resolution that condemns the reported use of chemical weapons in Syria at the Security Council on April 12, 2017. (Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images)
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. Vladimir Safronkov (right) speaks with Syrian Ambassador to the U.N. Bashar Jaafari (left) before they attend a meeting to vote on a Draft resolution that condemns the reported use of chemical weapons in Syria at the Security Council on April 12, 2017. (Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution this week condemning the chemical weapons attack in Syria. It was the 8th time Russia has used its veto power.

The vote came after intense debate over who was to blame for the conflict there. Russia blamed the West for supporting rebel groups, which it says are terrorists. Syria said the U.S. manufactured the chemical attack as an excuse to attack. And the U.S. said Russia and Iran should both get out of the region. Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti takes a closer look at the vote.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.