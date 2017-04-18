Top Stories: U.K. Prime Minister Seeks Snap Elections; Pence In Japan

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.K. Prime Minister Calls For Early Election.

-- In Japan, Pence Talks Trade And North Korea's Threat To The Region.

-- In The Rockies, Climate Change Spells Trouble For Cutthroat Trout.

And here are more early headlines:

Blanket Primary Today for Georgia Congressional Seat. ( FiveThirtyEight)

U.N. Says "Staggering" Number Of People Fleeing Mosul. ( UN News Centre)

Hollywood Writers Will Vote On Possible Walkout. ( New York Times)

Boeing Laying Off Hundreds Of Engineers, Mechanics. ( USA Today)

Suspect In Deadly Washington State Mall Shooting Kills Self. ( UPI)

All 4 NHL Playoff Games Went Into Overtime Last Night. ( AP)

NASA Puts 360 Degree Camera Aboard Rocket For Today's Launch. ( PBS)

Sweden's 'Failure' Museum Highlights Commercial Flops. ( Daily Mail)

