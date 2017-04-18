Top Stories: U.K. Prime Minister Seeks Snap Elections; Pence In Japan
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.K. Prime Minister Calls For Early Election.
-- In Japan, Pence Talks Trade And North Korea's Threat To The Region.
-- In The Rockies, Climate Change Spells Trouble For Cutthroat Trout.
And here are more early headlines:
Blanket Primary Today for Georgia Congressional Seat. ( FiveThirtyEight)
U.N. Says "Staggering" Number Of People Fleeing Mosul. ( UN News Centre)
Hollywood Writers Will Vote On Possible Walkout. ( New York Times)
Boeing Laying Off Hundreds Of Engineers, Mechanics. ( USA Today)
Suspect In Deadly Washington State Mall Shooting Kills Self. ( UPI)
All 4 NHL Playoff Games Went Into Overtime Last Night. ( AP)
NASA Puts 360 Degree Camera Aboard Rocket For Today's Launch. ( PBS)
Sweden's 'Failure' Museum Highlights Commercial Flops. ( Daily Mail)
