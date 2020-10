Top Stories: Trump On NAFTA; New United Airlines Bumping Policy

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- United Airlines Will Now Pay Voluntarily Bumped Passengers Up To $10,000.

-- Cassini Spacecraft Re-Establishes Contact After 'Dive' Between Saturn And Its Rings.

-- Trump Tells Canada And Mexico He Will Renegotiate, Not Withdraw From NAFTA.

And here are more early headlines:

"Huge" Explosion Strikes Damascus Airport. ( BBC)

Russian Naval Vessel Collides With Ship In Black Sea, May Sink. ( AP)

Sessions Vows Appeal Of Judge's Ruling On "Sanctuary Cities". ( Politico)

Arkansas Moves To Execute Condemned Man Today. ( Arkansas Online)

Frein Sentenced To Death For Penn. State Trooper Slaying. ( Allentown Morning Call)

Hong Kong Police Arrest More Democracy Activists. ( Guardian)

Senators Attend White House Briefing On North Korea. ( CNN)

