The film “The Circle,” based on the 2013 novel by Dave Eggers, portrays a fictional Silicon Valley with realistic themes and foreboding conclusions.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Edmund Lee ( @edmundlee) of Recode about how the film’s dystopian themes are resonating in the real-life tech industry.

