Top Stories: U.S. Cellphone Use Grows; Britain's Prince Philip Retires
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Britain's Prince Philip Is Retiring From Public Duties.
-- San Bernardino Victims' Families Accuse Tech Giants Of Enabling ISIS.
-- The Daredevils Without Landlines - And Why Health Experts Are Tracking Them.
-- Police Close Investigation Into Judge's Death, 'Likely Suicide'.
And here are more early headlines:
Aerial Views Of Deadly Flooding In The Central U.S. ( Washington Post)
Trump Meets Australian Leader Today In New York. ( The Australian)
Attack On U.N. Peacekeeper Camp In Mali Kills 1, Injures Several. ( VOA)
India Opens Major Military Operation Against Kashmir Rebels. ( AP)
Early Voting Begins In South Korean Presidential Election. ( Korea Herald)
Iranian Coal Mine Blast Kills 35 People. ( CNN)
Enormous Sandstorm Blankets Parts Of China. ( Fortune)
2017 World Video Game Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced Today. ( AP)
