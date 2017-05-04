Top Stories: U.S. Cellphone Use Grows; Britain's Prince Philip Retires

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Britain's Prince Philip Is Retiring From Public Duties.

-- San Bernardino Victims' Families Accuse Tech Giants Of Enabling ISIS.

-- The Daredevils Without Landlines - And Why Health Experts Are Tracking Them.

-- Police Close Investigation Into Judge's Death, 'Likely Suicide'.

And here are more early headlines:

Aerial Views Of Deadly Flooding In The Central U.S. ( Washington Post)

Trump Meets Australian Leader Today In New York. ( The Australian)

Attack On U.N. Peacekeeper Camp In Mali Kills 1, Injures Several. ( VOA)

India Opens Major Military Operation Against Kashmir Rebels. ( AP)

Early Voting Begins In South Korean Presidential Election. ( Korea Herald)

Iranian Coal Mine Blast Kills 35 People. ( CNN)

Enormous Sandstorm Blankets Parts Of China. ( Fortune)

2017 World Video Game Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced Today. ( AP)

