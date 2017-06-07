Intelligence Chiefs Testify Before Senate Committee On FISA Act

Four major intelligence officials are testifying in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike Rogers were questioned about some key portions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which is up for reauthorization by Congress this year.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson finds out more about the hearing and FISA from NPR congressional reporter Scott Detrow ( @scottdetrow).

