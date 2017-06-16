Military Analyst Weighs In On Possible U.S. Troop Deployment To Afghanistan

The Pentagon is expected to send nearly 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan to help train Afghan forces, according to a U.S. official, who said there’s no word yet on when Secretary of Defense James Mattis will make that announcement.

This week Mattis told Congress the U.S. is “ not winning” the war, and promised a new strategy by mid-July. Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks about the possible troop deployment with military analyst Andrew Bacevich.

