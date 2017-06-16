© 2020 WFAE
Military Analyst Weighs In On Possible U.S. Troop Deployment To Afghanistan

Published June 16, 2017 at 1:06 PM EDT
U.S. forces and Afghan security police are seen in Asad Khil near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, April 17, 2017. (Rahmat Gul/AP)
The Pentagon is expected to send nearly 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan to help train Afghan forces, according to a U.S. official, who said there’s no word yet on when Secretary of Defense James Mattis will make that announcement.

This week Mattis told Congress the U.S. is “ not winning” the war, and promised a new strategy by mid-July. Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks about the possible troop deployment with military analyst Andrew Bacevich.

