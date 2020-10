Mosquito biologist Andy Lima sometimes goes by another name. As MC Bugg-Z, he raps about mosquitoes and the illnesses they can spread. It is all part of a campaign to educate the public on disease prevention.

Jacob Fenston ( @JacobFenston) of Here & Now contributor WAMU reports on the scientist/rapper who figured out that “Zika” rhymes with “mosquita.”

