What You Say Will Be Held Against You

A Google engineer was fired this week over a memo he wrote about what he saw as the company’s “politically correct monoculture” and questioning policies aimed at hiring more women.

He argued that women were biologically less suited for certain jobs in tech, drawing outrage over both his opinions and over his firing.

Healthy organizations thrive on different opinions and perspectives — but what is out of bounds? Who gets to decide what words cross the line and when they should cost you your job?

Simma Lieberman, Diversity and inclusion strategy consultant based in Palo Alto

David Scher, Partner with the Employment Law Group

Bruce Barry, Professor of Management at the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University

Nitasha Tiku, Senior writer with Wired

