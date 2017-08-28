How Natural And Urban Design In Texas Contributes To Flooding

Officials expect more than 30,000 people may be forced out of their homes in Texas by surging flood waters. The damage is raising questions not only about the state’s preparation leading up to now-Tropical Storm Harvey, but also about the layout of its natural landscape and urban design.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti learns more about the link between Texas’s land and flooding with Samuel Brody, professor in the department of marine sciences at Texas A&M Galveston and director of the Center for Texas Beaches and Shores.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.