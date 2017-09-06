Trump Overrules GOP With Deal On Spending, Debt, Harvey Aid

President Trump overruled congressional Republicans and his own treasury secretary Wednesday and cut a deal with Democrats to fund the government and raise the federal borrowing limit for three months, all part of an agreement to speed money to Harvey relief.

