Fort Lauderdale Mayor Says His City Is 'Ready' For Irma

Published September 7, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
Motorists head north on U.S. Route 1, in Tavernier, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (Alan Diaz/AP)
As Hurricane Irma brings devastating winds closer to the mainland United States, the 6 million people who live in South Florida are preparing for the worst. Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale, on Thursday issued an evacuation order for people living east of U.S. Route 1.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler ( @JackSeiler) about how the city is preparing.

