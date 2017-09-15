Irma Recovery In St. Thomas Expected To Be Slow And Painful

The extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean is still coming into view. On St. John, many residents remain without power and officials fear the fresh water supply is low.

But the devastation may be even worse on St. Thomas, where aid has been slowed by destroyed infrastructure. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR’s Jason Beaubien ( @jasonbnpr), who is in St. Thomas.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.