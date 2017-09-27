© 2020 WFAE
Warnings Of Bali Volcano Eruption Spur Mass Exodus

Published September 27, 2017 at 1:40 PM EDT
Evacuee children on a truck as they head off to a temporary school on Sept. 27, 2017 in Karangasem regency, Bali, Indonesia. Indonesian authorities declared a state of emergency as hundreds of tremors are recorded at Bali's Mount Agung volcano, and around 90,000 villagers evacuated their homes. Authorities issued travel warnings for the popular tourist destination and warned Mount Agung has the potential to erupt imminently although flights to Bali and its main tourist areas remain unaffected for now. (Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
Almost 100,000 people have evacuated their homes on the island of Bali after warnings that the Mount Agung volcano could erupt at any time. Bali officials ordered everyone living within a 7 1/2-mile radius of the mountain to leave.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson discusses the science behind predicting volcanic eruptions and the biggest threats now facing the Balinese people with Rosaly Lopes ( @rosaly_lopes), volcanologist and senior research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

