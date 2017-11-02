© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump Administration Won't List Pacific Walrus As Endangered

Published November 2, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
In this April 18, 2004, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pacific walrus cows and yearlings rest on ice in Alaska. The Trump administration will not add Pacific walrus to the threatened species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, that it can't say with certainty that walrus are likely to become endangered despite an extensive loss of Arctic sea ice due to global warming. (Joel Garlich-Miller/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)
In this April 18, 2004, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pacific walrus cows and yearlings rest on ice in Alaska. The Trump administration will not add Pacific walrus to the threatened species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, that it can't say with certainty that walrus are likely to become endangered despite an extensive loss of Arctic sea ice due to global warming. (Joel Garlich-Miller/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)

The Trump administration has declined to list the Pacific walrus as endangered, a decision that at least one conservation group calls a “ death sentence” for the species.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Chad Jay, who leads the walrus research program at the U.S. Geological Survey Alaska Science Center, about how climate change and melting sea ice are affecting Pacific walrus.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.