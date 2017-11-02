Trump Administration Won't List Pacific Walrus As Endangered

The Trump administration has declined to list the Pacific walrus as endangered, a decision that at least one conservation group calls a “ death sentence” for the species.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Chad Jay, who leads the walrus research program at the U.S. Geological Survey Alaska Science Center, about how climate change and melting sea ice are affecting Pacific walrus.

