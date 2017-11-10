A New Use For Polytrauma Treatment

Treating American service members wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan has caused a new military emphasis on polytrauma, a medical term meaning more than one serious injury.

The lessons learned from treating those complex wounds demanded a new model of care that today is helping veterans and active-duty military heal — whether they have seen combat or not. Wendy Rigby ( @TPRWendy) from Texas Public Radio has the story.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.