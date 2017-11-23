© 2020 WFAE
Military Family Learns To Cope With Being Apart On Thanksgiving

Published November 23, 2017 at 1:06 PM EST

While many families reunite around the dinner table to celebrate Thanksgiving, thousands of American soldiers serving overseas are away from their loved ones. That includes Tori Lynch, an Army captain currently based in Baghdad, Iraq. Her husband, Larry Lynch, is in Fayetteville, North Carolina, looking after their three children.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with the couple about being apart during the holiday.

