Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, holiday shoppers will be presented with a different opportunity: Giving Tuesday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with CBS News’ Jill Schlesinger ( @jillonmoney), host of “Jill on Money” and the podcast “ Better Off,” about where to give, how to give and what you can put on your tax forms.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.