In Deep-Red Alabama, An Unexpectedly Close Senate Race Enters Homestretch

Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are in the homestretch of their race for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama. We’re talking to people on the ground about the race, and whether Moore will win despite allegations of improper sexual contact with underage girls when he was in his 30s.

Guests:

Leada Gore, reporter at the Alabama Media Group. ( @LeadaGore)

Troy Turner, editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. ( @troyturnernews)

Zac McCrary, Democratic consultant and strategist at ALG Research. ( @ZacMcCrary)

Jonathan Gray, Republican consultant and founding partner of Strategy Public Relations.

From Tom’s Reading List:

AL.com: Roy Moore Tweets He Wants To Bring ‘Alabama Values To Washington.’ It Didn’t Go Well. — “Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from Alabama, fired off a tweet on Tuesday evening bragging about his ‘Alabama values.’ His critics had plenty to say about those values given that Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including some who say their encounters took place when they were teenagers.”

Opelika-Auburn News: Our View: It’s Time For Roy Moore To Step Aside For Alabama — “The damage is done.

When the situation is so bad that it unites opposing political voices during an era of rigid political divide, it leaves little doubt about what should come next.

Roy Moore should withdraw from the U.S. Senate race.”

Nine women have come forward on the record to accuse Republican Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, assault, most of them when they were teenagers. And Roy Moore is still neck and neck for victory in the Alabama race for the US Senate. Democrat Doug Jones, civil rights hero, is very close in the polls. The vote is Tuesday. It has been wild. Alabama is ruby red Republican as a rule. Steve Bannon’s in there. Donald Trump. This hour, On Point: Roy Moore, Doug Jones and the homestretch race in Alabama. — Tom Ashbrook

