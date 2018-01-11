President Oprah? Golden Globes Speech Fuels Speculation

With guest host Ray Suarez.

A speech at the Golden Globes by Oprah Winfrey leads to speculation that she might run for president.

Could 2020’s presidential election be a reality TV figure against a talk show host-media mogul? Trump v. Winfrey?

This show airs Thursday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guests:

Angela Rye, political strategist, commentator. ( @angela_rye)

Sophia Nelson, author, journalist and MSNBC political analyst. ( @IAmSophiaNelson)

Larry Sabato, political scientist, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. ( @LarrySabato)

Oprah’s Speech At The Golden Globes:

From The Reading List:

Politico: Should Oprah Run? — “Occasional rumors of her potential interest in a White House run have ballooned into a frenzy of speculation following her appearance at Sunday’s Golden Globe awards. In his opening monologue, host Seth Meyers suggested an Oprah candidacy, and sure enough, the former talk show host and sometime actress gave an impassioned speech that some saw as dipping her toe into the political waters.”

New York Times: Is Oprah The Un-Trump, Or The Un-Clinton? — “The metabolism of the media is such that we moved, within 20 hours, from the exhortation that Oprah Winfrey run for president (roughly 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday) to the reading of rune stones about whether she’d be game (8 a.m. Monday) to the analysis of her chances of victory (2 p.m.) to the deconstruction of what it all said about America (7 p.m.).”

Washington Post: Oprah Might Run For President. We Did The Opposition Research For You. — “Since everyone’s suddenly talking about Oprah 2020, let’s talk about what her campaign might look like — or more specifically, what her opponents might do to it.”

For Americans who find themselves a little restless during the presidency of a billionaire with no political experience…help is on the way! In the form of a billionaire with no political experience. After bubbling underneath America’s political talk for years a Golden Globes acceptance speech has erupted into an Oprah boomlet! What it says about her, and our country. This hour, On Point: President Oprah Winfrey? — Ray Suarez.

