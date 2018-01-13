Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big gadget at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Functioning electric lights.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: A stable genius-o-meter.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Roy Blount Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Well, two of the leading gadgets this year, I understand, were a very huggable robot and a toilet you can communicate with. For certain mornings after and even late nights, what's needed is a sort of hybrid of that - a very...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: A toilet you can embrace.

BLOUNT JR.: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it right here on WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Adam Felber, Helen Hong and Roy Blount Jr. Thanks to all of you for listening these last 20 years. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

