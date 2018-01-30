© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Can You Balance Screen Time And Family Time?

Published January 30, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST
In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo an iPhone is seen in Washington. A new lawsuit claims the governments practice of searching laptops and cellphones at airports and border crossings is unconstitutional because modern electronic devices carry troves of private information. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo an iPhone is seen in Washington. A new lawsuit claims the governments practice of searching laptops and cellphones at airports and border crossings is unconstitutional because modern electronic devices carry troves of private information. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

With guest host Anthony Brooks.

Family time versus screen time. Anya Kamenetz, NPR’s digital reporter and mother of two, says they really can co-exist. Can they?

Highlight from this show: One caller’s brilliant suggestion for limiting screen time: Only one charge per week

Guest:

Anya Kamenetz, NPR’s lead education blogger, author of “ The Art Of Screen Time: How Your Family Can Balance Digital Media And Real Life.” ( @anya1anya)

Dimitri Christakis, pediatrician at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

From The Reading List:

NPR: What Kind Of Screen Time Parent Are You? Take The Quiz — “Almost as soon as they can focus past the end of their noses, babies today are waving at Grandpa on video chat and swiping the screens on all kinds of devices.”

Excerpt of “The Art Of Screen Time”: 

On average, children spend more waking hours with electronic media than any other single activity. A scary fact – because there’s evidence excessive screen time leads to obesity, sleep problems, maybe even addiction and aggressive behavior. So what’s a parent to do? NPR correspondent Anya Kamenetz has researched the science and her fellow parents for some answers. This hour, On Point: Enjoy screens, not too much, mostly together. — Anthony Brooks

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.