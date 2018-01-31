© 2020 WFAE
The Latest Millennial Trend: Farming

Published January 31, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST
In this Sept. 2, 2015, photo, dairy farmer Jennifer Lambert works with cows at her family farm in Graniteville, Vt. The Lamberts installed two robotic milkers in 2014 for a more consistent way to milk their cows and to free more time to spend with their young son. They now are saving money on labor and their cows are producing more milk. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
With guest host Anthony Brooks.

The next generation of farmers coming from cities. We’ll look at why millennial professionals are ditching suits for pitchforks.

This show airs Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guests:

Caitlin Dewey, food and agriculture reporter for the Washington Post. ( @caitlindewey)

John and Halee Wepking, grain farmers at Meadowlark Organics in Ridgeway, Wisc.

John Gilbert, farmer in Hardin County, Iowa.

From The Reading List:

Washington Post:  A Growing Number Of Young Americans Are Leaving Desk Jobs To Farm — “This generation of farmers is more likely to grow organically and be involved in the local food system, a survey finds.”

