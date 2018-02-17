Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big, new sport at the next Winter Olympics? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Considering the spectacular way Kim Jong Un's sister threw shade at Mike Pence, I think we're going to see competitive freestyle world leader side-eye.

SAGAL: Liz Miele.

LIZ MIELE: I was thinking maybe, like, the luge but with a mattress - so like speed sleeping?

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Jamaican bobsled building.

