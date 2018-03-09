Toddler Locks iPhone For 47 Years

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all try to set boundaries for our kids when it comes to devices, but sometimes it can backfire. Case in point - a toddler in China was trying to watch educational videos on his mom's phone when she wasn't around. The 2-year-old tried again and again to activate the phone by entering wrong passcodes. He entered the wrong number so many times the phone got locked for 25 million minutes, or about 47 years. That'll teach them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.