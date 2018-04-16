For the first time since being fired as FBI director, James Comey speaks out. We’ll unpack what his revelations could mean for the Trump presidency.

Guests:

Susan Hennessey, fellow at in National Security in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, executive editor of Lawfare. ( @Susan_Hennessey)

Michael Warren, senior writer at The Weekly Standard. ( @michaelrwarren)

Josh Gerstein, White House reporter for Politico. ( @joshgerstein)

From The Reading List:

Reuters: Highlights from James Comey’s new book — “A searing memoir by former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired last May by U.S. President Donald Trump, is due to be published next week.”

New York Times: James Comey Has A Story To Tell. It’s Very Persuasive. — “In his absorbing new book, “A Higher Loyalty,” the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey calls the Trump presidency a “forest fire” that is doing serious damage to the country’s norms and traditions.”

The Atlantic: James Comey Is No Hero — “The most damning revelations in the published accounts of the memoir, however, are not Comey’s condemnations of Trump, but his disclosures of his own thinking when he made the decisions that helped put the current president in office.”

He calls it a HIGHER loyalty. In his memoir, fired FBI director James Comey compares President Trump to a Mafia boss – “untethered to the truth”, and demanding unquestioning loyalty. He writes, “The world had gone crazy, and I was caught in the middle of it.” Now, Comey is out talking, the President is firing off furious tweets – and – oh yes, Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen is the target of a federal investigation.

This hour, On Point: Comey, Cohen and the commander in chief.

— Melissa Block

