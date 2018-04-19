Amazon vs Trump Goes Postal

President Trump doesn't like Amazon's deal with the USPS. He recently repeated an estimate that the US mail loses $1.47 every time Amazon uses it to send a package .

The Postal Service is losing money. But Josh Barro of Business Insider discovered Trump's assertion that Amazon isn't paying enough to use the USPS is based on faulty data. And a lack of understanding of how the Postal Service works.

