Audible The Race Horse Attracts The Attention Of Audible.Com

Published May 3, 2018 at 6:59 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Audible.com is Amazon's audiobook company, and a marketing executive at Audible was monitoring online searches when he came across another famous Audible - Audible the racehorse. The company decided to sponsor the horse, and Audible's Audible is a favorite in this weekend's Kentucky Derby. Now, the horse was named for a football tactic when the quarterback changes the play, so I guess you could say this is the story of Audible calling an audible and backing Audible. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

