The Week Ahead In Washington

With Jane Clayson

Top political reporters open their notebooks and look ahead to the week in Washington.

Guests:

Jeff Pegues, justice and homeland security correspondent, CBS News. Author of the forthcoming book: “Kompromat: How Russia Undermined American Democracy” (July 2018) ( @jeffpeguescbs)

Molly Ball, national political correspondent for TIME Magazine. ( @mollyesque)

Michael Warren, senior writer at The Weekly Standard. ( @MichaelRWarren)

From The Reading List:

NPR.org: “ Get Caught Up On Donald Trump’s Complex Web Of Legal Challenges” — “The White House is facing a drumbeat of questions and stories related to everything from possible campaign payments chicanery to alleged dalliances with a Playboy playmate and a porn star.

The biggest headache is Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The former FBI director and his team are probing possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia’s attack on the 2016 election.

But Trump’s legal troubles don’t end there. He also faces lawsuits brought by women who accuse him of defamation, among other things, while a federal investigation into his longtime personal lawyer has opened up yet-another potentially damaging front.”

The New York Times:“ Giuliani Says Trump Would Not Have to Comply With Mueller Subpoena” — “Rudolph W. Giuliani, who recently joined President Trump’s legal team, said on Sunday that Mr. Trump would not have to cooperate with a subpoena if one were issued by the special counsel investigating Russian interference into the presidential election, adding that the president could invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

‘We don’t have to’ comply, Mr. Giuliani said on ABC’s ‘This Week’ program. ‘He’s the President of the United States. We can assert the same privileges other presidents have.'”

Happy Monday. Washington gets back to work and the Trump administration works to get its story straight. Giuliani’s getting in line. There’s talk that Trump could plead the 5th. Ahead this week: confirmation hearing for a CIA nominee under fire. A deadline approaches for the Iran deal. Big primaries tests in big Trump states. And John McCain speaking his truth.

This hour, On Point: Top political reporters open their notebooks and look ahead at a busy week ahead.

– Jane Clayson

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.