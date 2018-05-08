© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chinese Steel And Aluminum Exports Rose In April, Undeterred By U.S. Tariffs

Published May 8, 2018 at 1:40 PM EDT

Chinese exports of steel and aluminum are up according to the latest figures, despite new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in March.

Liu He, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, will visit Washington next week to continue trade talks between the two countries.

Meanwhile the subject of tariffs remains contentious among U.S. economists. On Monday, we heard from an economist who says tariffs can protect American workers. Today, another economist says that view is misguided.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ellen Hughes-Cromwick ( @EllenHughesCrom), former chief economist with the Department of Commerce under President Obama. She’s now with the Energy Institute at the University of Michigan.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.