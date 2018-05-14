© 2020 WFAE
Michael Bloomberg At Rice University Commencement: 'Honesty Matters'

Published May 14, 2018 at 10:50 AM EDT
Michael Bloomberg speaking at Rice University in May 2018. (Courtesy Rice University/Youtube)
With Jane Clayson 

In his commencement speech at Rice Univerisity on Saturday, Michael Bloomberg told Rice graduates they have a special obligation to carry their own honor code forward into their communities — and into the voting booths.

The greatest threat to American democracy, he said, is “our own willingness to tolerate dishonesty in service of party and in pursuit of power.”

[Youtube]

You can find a full transcript of Bloomberg’s speech here

