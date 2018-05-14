Michael Bloomberg At Rice University Commencement: 'Honesty Matters'

With Jane Clayson

In his commencement speech at Rice Univerisity on Saturday, Michael Bloomberg told Rice graduates they have a special obligation to carry their own honor code forward into their communities — and into the voting booths.

The greatest threat to American democracy, he said, is “our own willingness to tolerate dishonesty in service of party and in pursuit of power.”

[Youtube]

You can find a full transcript of Bloomberg’s speech here.

