Getting Ready For The Royal Wedding

As Meghan Markle gets ready to marry the most eligible bachelor in the world, beyond the fairy tale, there’s a real life conversation to be had about racism and the culture of celebrity. We’ll discuss.

Guests:

Carolyn Harris, historian and author who’s an expert on the British royal family and other European monarchies. Instructor, University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies. Author of “ Raising Royalty: 1,000 Years of Royal Parenting.” ( @royalhistorian)

Chioma Nnadi, fashion news director of Vogue.com. ( @nnadibynature)

Daisy Goodwin, writer and television producer. Creator and primary writer of “ Victoria.” ( @DaisyGoodwin)

From The Reading List:

The Independent: “ Meghan Markle confirms her father will not attend royal wedding” — “Thomas Markle will not attend the wedding of his daughter Meghan to Prince Harry, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

“In a statement released by the palace Ms Markle said she hoped “he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.’ ”

The New York Times: “ How to Watch the Royal Wedding” — “The United States bid farewell to rule by the English monarchy over 200 years ago, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some Americans who are obsessed with the royal family. Or maybe more than some, actually: This Saturday at noon London time (7 a.m. Eastern), Prince Harry will marry the actress Meghan Markle on the grounds of Windsor Castle, and tens of millions of Americans are expected to wake up early just to soak up the pageantry.”

At St George’s Chapel in Windsor, noon on Saturday, local time, the world’s most eligible bachelor will marry his American bride. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married. As many as 3 billion people around the world are expected to tune in. That’s four times the number that watched Charles marry Diana, Harry’s mom. A fairy tale? Not so much. The British tabloids have not been kind. But there might just be a happy ending anyway, changing the conversation about race, about privilege and the nature of true nobility.

This hour, On Point: The royal wedding.

