Europe's Response To Pompeo's Iran Speech

With Ray Suarez

New Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered his first major foreign policy address Monday, strongly criticizing Iran and its behavior on the world stage.

Guest:

David Herszenhorn, chief Brussels correspondent for Politico Europe. ( @herszenhorn)

From The Reading List:

Politico: “ Pompeo threatens Iran with the ‘strongest sanctions in history’” — “‘The sting of sanctions will be painful if the regime does not change its course from the unacceptable and unproductive path it has chosen to one that rejoins the league of nations. These will indeed end up being the strongest sanctions in history when we are complete,’ Pompeo said in remarks at the Heritage Foundation. ‘Iran will be forced to make a choice: either fight to keep its economy off life support at home or keep squandering precious wealth on fights abroad. It will not have the resources to do both.’

The secretary of state’s remarks came weeks after Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, an agreement struck in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, plus Germany, that was intended to block the Iranian government’s path to a nuclear weapon. Trump has derided the agreement as the ‘worst deal ever’ and complained that it did little to correct other Iranian behavior seen by the U.S. as troubling, including alleged human rights violations and funding groups identified by the U.S. as terrorist organizations.”

