NFL Requires Players To Stand For National Anthem

With Ray Suarez

On Wednesday, the NFL announced it would fine teams if their football players protest during the National Anthem.

But, according to the new policy, players can skip the pregame ceremonies altogether, and stay in the locker room. President Trump praised the decision, stirring up the controversy yet again.

Kevin B. Blackistone, ESPN panelist and professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland. He writes sports commentary for the Washington Post. ( @ProfBlackistone)

NPR.org: “ All NFL Players ‘Shall Stand And Show Respect’ For Flag And Anthem, League Says” — “Unveiling a new policy after months of controversy and debate over players taking a knee or otherwise making statements during the national anthem, the NFL says all of its athletes and staff ‘shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem’ if they’re on the field.

‘Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room or in a similar location off the field until after the Anthem has been performed,’ the league said in its new policy.

The possibility that the NFL might issue a blanket restriction on protests during the anthem has been discussed for months, and the buzz gained new momentum this week. But the NFL Players Association says that ‘The NFL chose to not consult the union in the development of this new ‘policy.”

The league’s decision goes against what the NFL had told players ‘about the principles, values and patriotism of our league,’ the union said, adding that it will review the policy with an eye toward mounting challenges if elements of it contradict the current contract.”

