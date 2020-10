At the Pentagon Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence lays out the Trump administration’s plan to create the first new branch of the U.S. military in more than 70 years: a “space force.”

Here & Now’s Robin Young checks in with space journalist and Alabama Public Radio news director Pat Duggins ( @PatDuggins).

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, listens during the National Space Council meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 18, 2018. President Donald Trump has tasked the Defense Department to begin the process of establishing the 'Space Force' as the sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces. He said the new branch's creation will be overseen by Dunford. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)