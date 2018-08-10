© 2020 WFAE
Privacy Please: Why Public Companies Go Private (Or Vice Versa)

By Cardiff Garcia
Stacey Vanek Smith
Published August 10, 2018 at 5:15 PM EDT
All companies start out as private enterprises. That means there are only a handful of shareholders in the firm, and sometimes just one. But at some point, the company's owners might decide to 'go public', and put their shares up for sale on a public exchange for anyone to buy.

There are all sorts of reasons for going public. One of the biggest is to raise capital for the firm. But sometimes publicly-traded companies decide that they don't like the limelight after all, and they decide to take their company private once more. Again, there are all sorts of reasons for making a move like this. One of the biggest reason is ... control.

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money .She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
