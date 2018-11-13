© 2020 WFAE
The Problem With The Pink Tax

By Karen Duffin
Stacey Vanek Smith
Published November 13, 2018 at 5:16 PM EST
pink tax

New York City recently produced a report on the gender price differential in some consumer goods. The so-called Pink Tax. It turns out, women pay more than men for certain goods, like clothes and home health products and personal care products. The study found that women pay as much as 13 percent more for some categories of products.

Some economists say this is a good thing: it creates more variety in the market and enables prices to be lower for some things. But others argue those markets are skewed, that advertising and marketing may have manipulated consumers to the point that those markets need to be rebalanced.

Today on The Indicator, we check out the pink tax for ourselves.

Karen Duffin
Karen Duffin (she/her) is a co-host and reporter for Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the big, complicated forces that move our economy. She joined the team in March 2018.
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money .She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
