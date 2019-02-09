Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be next year's exciting, thrilling Super Bowl halftime show? Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Broadway's Patti Lupone because she's great. And I'd love to hear her yell at 80,000 drunken football fans to put away their cellphones.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: In an effort to boost ratings, the halftime show will be the bare, naked ladies - not the band - actual bare, naked ladies.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Next year's halftime show is going to be the most watched ever when Stacey Abrams does a response to the first half.

(LAUGHTER, CHEERING)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Roxanne Roberts and Peter Grosz.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to the staff and crew at the Johnny Mercer Theatre. Thanks to everybody at Georgia Public Broadcasting. Thanks to our fabulous audience here in Savannah.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And thanks to all of you out there for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you back in Chicago next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

